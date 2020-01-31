Toby Keith, LL Cool J to headline Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first round of Grandstand concerts have been announced for the 2020 Illinois State Fair.

Rising country star Kane Brown will take the stage on Friday, August 14th.

Country music megastar Toby Keith will perform on Sunday, August 16th.

Chris Young will bring his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour” on Tuesday, August 18th.

Rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J will perform on Wednesday, August 19th.

Alternative rockers Puddle of Mudd, with Fuel, Trapt and Tantric, will perform on Thursday, August 20th.

“We are excited to announce the first wave of concerts today. The lineup reflects a diverse mix of genres from both established artists and emerging stars that will appeal to a wide variety of fans,” Gordon said. “Toby Keith’s mix of country anthems and party tunes are the summer staple we can build the rest of this year’s lineup around. And when that lineup already includes popular hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J, country’s newest stars like Kane Brown and Chris Young, and alternative rock powerhouses Puddle of Mudd and Fuel, we are well on our way to having another record-breaking State Fair lineup.”

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 25th. The Illinois State Fair is held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 E Sangamon Avenue, in Springfield.

