Today is Dr. Seuss’ birthday

(WIVB) — Monday marks the birthday of one of the most popular children’s authors of all time: Dr. Seuss.

Dr. Seuss was a pen name. His real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel.

In his lifetime, he published over sixty books like “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”

His first book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” was rejected 27 times before it was finally published by Vanguard Press in 1937.

Several of Geisel’s books have been transformed into animated films during his lifetime and posthumously.

He passed away in 1991 at the age of 87.

Over his career, he won the Pulitzer prize, three Emmys, three Grammys, and an Academy Award.

