Toddler found stabbed to death in Michigan, mother in custody

DETROIT (CNN) – Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found stabbed inside of a Michigan home on Wednesday, WXYZ reports.

Authorities said the child’s mother was reported missing before the child was found. She has since been located and was taken into custody.

Police did not say if they found the weapon.

WXYZ reporter Rudy Harper identified the boy as Zion.

[con’t] Here’s another photo a family member sent me of little Zion.



We were schedule to speak with relatives but they’re just too overwhelmed with grief.



We’re live with the latest: @tv20detroit @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/Op1qxggAOl — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) May 7, 2020

“We were scheduled to speak with relatives, but they’re just too overwhelmed with grief,” Harper said.

Details are scarce, and an investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.