KINGSVILLE, Texas (WTVO) — A 2-year-old is being called a true cheeseburglar after he stole his mom’s phone and ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s via DoorDash.

Barrett took his mom’s phone to play video games but ended up buying the burgers, she said on Facebook.

“Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order DoorDash,” Kelsey Golden wrote, saying she had “31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested.”

She said she was surprised when the delivery driver showed up at her door with the mountain of burgers.

Golden included a photo of Barrett sitting next to his pile of cheeseburgers in her post.

According to KRIS, the total bill came to $91.70 and included a $16 tip for the driver.