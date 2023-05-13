(WTVO) — Changes are on the way for the upcoming Tony Awards, as this year’s ceremony will not be televised due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

The Writers Guild of America denied a waiver requesting the event be allowed to air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

A meeting with theatre community leaders has been planned for Monday to see how the ceremony will move forward. Options reportedly include a press conference-style presentation.

The awards were originally slated to take place at New York’s United Palace Theater on June 11.