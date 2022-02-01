Town cancels Groundhog Day after groundhog dies

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club’s inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

MILLTOWN, N.J. (WTVO) — A town in New Jersey canceled its Groundhog Day celebration after its weather-predicting groundhog, Milltown Mel, has died.

“We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge. Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating,” according to Milltown Mel’s Facebook page.

The organizers said they would find a replacement for Mel for next year’s celebration.

“We will work hard on getting us a new weather prognosticator for next year, till then please check out what all of Mel’s cousins have to say on Feb 2nd,” the Facebook post stated.

According to WNYW, Mel lived on the property of a funeral home near New Bruswick. The former owners, Jerry and Kathy Guthlein, said they were inspired to start a Groundhog Day celebration in New Jersey after visiting Punxasutawney, Pennsylvania, home of Punxsutawney Phil. The current owners have carried on the tradition.

Last year, Milltown Mel was in quarantine for Groundhog Day but did peek out long enough to predict an early Spring.