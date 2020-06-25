Treasury sent more than 1 million COVID-19 stimulus payments to dead people, congressional watchdog finds

(WTVO)–The government sent stimulus packages to almost 1.1 million deceased Americans totaling near $1.4 billion, according to an independent Congress watchdog.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), which is an independent investigative agency, documented the statistic as part of a comprehensive report covering the $3 trillion relief spending plan.
The Washington Post reports that the office received the information from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration on April 30.
The problem stems from the Treasury Department and its Bureau of Fiscal Service not having access to the Social Security Administration’s full set of death records.
The IRS’ website announced on May 6 that stimulus payments made to dead or incarcerated individuals should be returned. But the GAO says that the IRS does not currently have plans to take additional action in recollection.
