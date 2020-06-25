Treasury sent more than 1 million COVID-19 stimulus payments to dead people, congressional watchdog finds

FILE – In this April 21, 2020, file photo Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration has abruptly dropped on Friday, June 19, its insistence on secrecy for a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program for small businesses. Mnuchin refused to do so at a Senate hearing last week, saying the data was “proprietary information.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(WTVO)–The government sent stimulus packages to almost 1.1 million deceased Americans totaling near $1.4 billion, according to an independent Congress watchdog.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), which is an independent investigative agency, documented the statistic as part of a comprehensive report covering the $3 trillion relief spending plan.

The Washington Post reports that the office received the information from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration on April 30.

The problem stems from the Treasury Department and its Bureau of Fiscal Service not having access to the Social Security Administration’s full set of death records.

The IRS’ website announced on May 6 that stimulus payments made to dead or incarcerated individuals should be returned. But the GAO says that the IRS does not currently have plans to take additional action in recollection.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

