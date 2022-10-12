MENLO PARK, Calif. (WTVO) — A tree trimmer in California was killed after falling into a wood chipper, according to police.

The Menlo Park Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

“When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained in the incident,” police said, according to ABC 7 News.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident, police said.

“According to the outside source, the employee was pulled into the chipper during tree trimming operations,” the agency said.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said it was not releasing the victim’s identity until family was notified.