Breaking News
IDPH announces 986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 42 more deaths

Truck carrying thousands of rolls of toilet paper crashes, burns

National
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) — An 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo – toilet paper.

The driver and his dog were thankfully not injured, but the truck did catch fire, burning the thousands of rolls of toilet paper with it.

All lanes of the interstate were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories