‘True hero’ good Samaritan stabbed to death after man punches 14-year-old girl at Illinois grocery store

BERWYN, Ill. (AP/NEXSTAR) — Police say a suburban Chicago man faces a murder charge after fatally stabbing another man who came to the defense of a woman and her daughter during an altercation inside a grocery store.

Police say the suspect punched a 14-year-old girl.

Just before 10:15 a.m., police were dispatched to Valle’s Produce, located in the 6300 Cermak Road, on the report of a fight.

When police arrived, they observed a man lying on the floor near the check-out area suffering from multiple stab wounds. Additional officers were directed to a nearby alley when they located another man who was stabbed.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe a 14-year-old girl went up to her mother, who was working as a cashier, and then asked her how much a bottle of water was.

Police said a man became irate, accused her of cutting the line and began swearing at her. After the girl said she was not cutting, the man punched her several times in the face. The mother then tried to intervene and was struck in the head and ear.

A good Samaritan, later identified as Humberto Guzman, 32, of Justice, intervened and protected the woman and her daughter. The suspect began to walk out of the store, then circled back and stabbed the good Samaritan multiple times.

Guzman was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later. Relatives said he worked for Vitner’s and was on a delivery at the time of the attack. Guzman was a lovable husband and a new father with a daughter who is just six months old, family said.

Another good Samaritan attempted to stop the suspect and was stabbed in an alley. He suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Fernando Barrios of Berwyn with attempted murder following the incident.

“This is a tragic incident in which a good Samaritan, a True Hero, placed himself into danger in an effort to protect a teenage child and her mother,” Chief of Police Michael Cimaglia said.

Tania Najera worked nearby at Las Quecas and witnessed the aftermath.

“It was crazy a lot of commotion, people coming in and out,” Najera said. ” I feel really unsafe, to know that there’s people out there to punch on a girl and her mom.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Guzman’s family and can be found here.