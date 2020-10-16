Trump administration signs deal with CVS, Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in long-term care facilities

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020 file photo, a vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate on a shelf during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. Refrigeration, cargo planes, and, above all, money: All risk being in short supply for the international initiative to get coronavirus vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Trump administration announced a deal with CVS Health and Walgreens on Friday, to administer coronavirus vaccines to elderly residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

According to CNBC, the Department of Health and Human Services announced the vaccine will be free to residents and staff of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care homes and adult family homes.

The two pharmacies will schedule and coordinate on-site clinic dates with which two administer two doses of the vaccine over a three month period.

“Protecting the vulnerable has been the number one priority of the Trump Administration’s response to COVID-19, and that commitment will continue through distributing a safe and effective vaccine earliest to those who need it most,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

Friday is also the deadline for states to submit their plans on distribution of the vaccine to the federal government.

Senior citizens and health-care workers will be getting the vaccine first, once one is approved.

CNBC reports that most of the potential vaccines require two doses, although one developed by Johnson & Johnson requires only one. There are four vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials.

