Trump claims 75-year-old Buffalo protester ‘could be an ANTIFA provocateur’ as man remains hospitalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTVO/WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, a lawyer representing Martin Gugino provided an update on his condition.

Gugino was severely injured by Buffalo police when they shoved him during a protest. In a video, Gugino was seen bleeding from the head after being knocked to the ground outside City Hall.

Attorney Kelly Zarcone says Gugino is “still hospitalized and his condition remains largely unchanged. He is in serious but stable condition.” According to Zarcone, Gugino’s “brain needs time to rest and recover.”

She went on to say “Martin has acknowledged and sincerely appreciates the tremendous outpouring of support he has received nationwide.”

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump gave his opinion on the matter, alleging that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” and stating “Could be a set up?”

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Two officers were suspended and will face criminal charges for shoving Gugino to the ground during a protest on Friday, June 5th.

In response, 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department’s emergency response team quit the unit “in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” said John Evans, Police Benevolent Association president.

