(WTVO) — A con man that was pardoned by former President Donald Trump two years ago has been arrested again.

Eliyahu “Eli Weinstein, 48, has been charged with conspiring to defraud investors out of more than $35 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey.

“As alleged in the complaint, Weinstein, along with four other individuals, has once again perpetrated a sophisticated fraud scheme causing losses of millions of dollars. He did so by using a fake name and falsely promising access to deals involving scarce medical supplies, baby formula, and first-aid kits supposedly destined for wartime Ukraine,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Seelinger. “These were brazen and sophisticated crimes that involved multiple conspirators and drew right from Weinstein’s playbook of fraud. No matter how many times someone attempts to prey on innocent investors, my office will dedicate whatever resources are necessary to root out and punish fraudsters.”

Weinstein had previously been convicted of defrauding about $230 million out of investors, leading to a 24-year prison sentence. However, his time was commuted back on Jan. 19, 2021 by then President Donald Trump.

He had served less than eight years of the sentence when it was commuted.

The release said that Weinstein began orchestrating a new scheme to solicit money from investors soon after being released. Using the name “Mike Konig,” Weinstein ran a company called Optimus Investments Inc. with two other individuals.

They received the bulk of their investor money through a second company, Tryon Management Group LLC. The company had promised investors lucrative opportunities to invest in deals involving COVID-19 masks, scarce baby formula and first-aid kits bound for Ukraine.

Once Tryon received the money, they would transfer the funds to Weinstein through Optimus. The Tryon owners agreed to help conceal Weinstein’s true identity after he revealed himself in an attempt to cover up the fraud, according to the press release.

Weinstein, Aryeh “Ari” Bromberg, 49, Joel Wittels, 57, Shlomo Erez, 55, and Alaa Hattab, 34, were charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice. They face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

“I want to commend everyone who worked on this investigation,” said James E. Dennehy, special in charge of the Newark FBI. “Cases like this can be tedious, and at times very frustrating, but the investigative team does the work to prevent more people from being victimized and to ensure career criminals face the justice they deserve.”