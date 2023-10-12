WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — Former president and current Republican favorite Donald Trump criticized Israel and praised Hamas as “vicious and smart,” during a rally in Florida on Wednesday.

Trump spoke to supporters at Club 47 in West Palm Beach on Wednesday and addressed the current war in Israel between the Jewish country and Hamas, the governing body of Palestine’s Gaza Strip.

“Say what you want, Israel was not ready. This was a big surprise. This was a terrible thing that happened. They weren’t ready,” said Trump.

“They cannot play games,” Trump added. “They’ve got to strengthen themselves up.”

The former president was also critical of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying “I will never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down,” in reference to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general in 2020.

Trump warned Israel about its opposition, praising Hamas as “vicious and smart.”

“When [Israeli leaders] have people saying the wrong things, everything they say is being digested by these people, because they are vicious and they’re smart.”