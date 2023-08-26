(WTVO) — Donald Trump’s mugshot garnered massive attention this week, and it seemed to be a boon for his campaign.

The former president has raised $7.1 million since he was booked at an Atlanta jail Thursday evening, reported Politico on Saturday.

Politico also reported that Trump raised $4.18 million on Friday alone, making it the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date.

The former president made an unexpected decision to post his mugshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a link to his website.

The post is already one of the most viewed since X began tracking post views, with X owner Elon Musk estimating 10 million views per hour.