TSA says it’s screened 6 million travelers despite advice of health experts to stay home for Christmas

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of people across the United States are making a trip home for the holidays, against the advice of public health officials.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) say it has screened more than 6 million fliers since the weekend, the most passengers to go through security checkpoints since the pandemic began.

Air travel is still down more than 50% when compared to last year.

Triple A estimates more than 85 million will travel over the holidays. Ninety-six percent of those say they’ll drive to their destinations.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories