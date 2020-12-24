TSA says it’s screened 6 million travelers despite advice of health experts to stay home for Christmas

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of people across the United States are making a trip home for the holidays, against the advice of public health officials.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) say it has screened more than 6 million fliers since the weekend, the most passengers to go through security checkpoints since the pandemic began.

Air travel is still down more than 50% when compared to last year.

Triple A estimates more than 85 million will travel over the holidays. Ninety-six percent of those say they’ll drive to their destinations.

