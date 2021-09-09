TSA will fine aircraft passengers up to $3K for violating mask order

(WTVO) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday that it will begin leveraging increased fines against air passengers who violate the federal mask mandate.

The new range of penalties will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders.

The rule requires people to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across all transportation networks in the U.S. That includes at airports, on buses and on trains. People under 2 and with certain disabilities are exempt.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that fully vaccinated people can travel but its guidelines still require the use of masks, social distancing and other measures to prevent the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.