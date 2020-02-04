Two charged in connection to child forced to eat dog feces, drink urine

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVNS) — A man and woman from West Virginia have been arrested on charges that they allegedly abused a young boy, by forcing the 9-year-old victim to eat dog feces, drink urine, and hit him in the back of the head with a metal toy gun.

According to court documents, the victim also told investigators that Dakota Dillow would get angry with him, and assaulted him multiple times.

The alleged abuse was reported on June 24, 2019. Dillow was booked into Southern Regional Jail on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Dillow is charged with malicious wounding, sexual assault and child neglect. His bond was set at $50,000.

The victim also told investigators that his caretaker, Kristy Asbury, was at a neighbor’s house during one of the crimes.

She was arrested in connection with the case and charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. She was taken to the Southern Regional Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

