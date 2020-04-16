Two inmates escape Wisconsin prison, police say ‘lock your doors, stay home’

PORTAGE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two inmates are reported to have escaped from a Madison-area correctional facility Thursday morning, and are still on the run.

The Portage Police Department says the two men are James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46.

Police say they people in the area should lock their doors and stay home, and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

According to WSAW, Deering was convicted of 3 counts of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping, and a battery in prison charge.

Newman was convicted of discharging a firearm, escape, kidnapping and theft.

Portage is located 41 miles north of Madison.

