Live Now
LIVE: Police give update on Janesville baby abuse death

Two Marines identified as those slain in Iraq

National
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense identified two service members killed in Iraq on Sunday as members of a Marine special forces unit based in North Carolina.

A Defense Department news release issued Tuesday says the Marines died while assisting Iraqi security forces in the north-central part of Iraq.

The U.S. military previously said two service members were killed by enemy forces during a mission against an Islamic State stronghold.  

The slain Marines were identified as Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo of Simi Valley, California; and Capt. Moises A. Navas of Germantown, Maryland.

They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories