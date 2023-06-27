MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities say two children who were reported missing in Florida have been found safe over 1,000 miles away in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to WISN, 2-year-old Dekarsen Middleton and 1-year-old Delyla Middleton were found abandoned in a park.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida, said the siblings’ mother allowed Adalyn Burkett, 18, to babysit the children overnight. The mother also allegedly loaned Burkett her vehicle.

But when Burkett and her boyfriend, Marquan Edwards, 22, of Milwaukee, failed to return on the morning of June 24th, the family called the police.

The children were found at a park near North 28th Street and West Clarke Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The siblings’ parents drove through the night from Florida to Wisconsin to be reunited on Monday afternoon.

Burkett and Edwards were arrested at a home in Milwaukee by the U.S. Marshals.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges against the pair.