CLINTON, N.J. (WTVO) — Two female inmates at New Jersey’s all-women’s prison have both become pregnant after they had sex with transgender inmates.

According to NJ.com, the women were housed at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.

Prison officials say the sex was consensual in both instances.

Last year, the facility began to house transgender inmates, including those who have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery after a lawsuit by a trans woman and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The transgender prisoner who filed the suit, identified as Sonia Doe, claimed she had been forced to live in men’s prisons for a year and a half, despite identifying as female.

The ACLU’s legal director, Jeanne LoCicero, defended the settlement policy, saying it was “in line with New Jersey’s strong anti-discrimination laws that prevent discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity.”

New Jersey’s Department of Corrections (DOC) executive director Dan Sperrazza said it appeared the women became pregnant from “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person.”

Sperrazza did not identify the inmates. Edna Mahan houses 27 transgender prisoners, NJ.com reports.

“While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody,” Sperrazza said.

According to the Daily Mail, in 2021 two inmates filed a lawsuit trying to revoke the gender identity policy, saying they had been harassed by transgender inmates.

The president of the union representing correctional officers issued a statement saying “We opposed this policy change believing it would be detrimental to the general population of female inmates being housed at Edna Mahan and also bring added stress to our correctional police officers assigned to this institution.”

Several correctional officers at Edna Mahan have been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct over the years. Ten guards are currently facing criminal charges for an alleged assault on inmates in 2020, which included a transgender prisoner.