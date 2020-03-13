U-haul offers 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a number of college and universities moving to online classes, some students are not sure what to do with their belongings.
For those who have to leave campus due to COVID-19, U-Haul announced on Thursday is offering 30 days of free storage to students. They’re also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
Space is limited so the company is urging people to act quickly.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sunny Skies for Friday, Cooler Saturday
- YouthBuild volunteer charged with stealing construction vehicle
- Uber to suspend accounts of drivers, riders who have coronavirus
- Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns
- 3 men, 1 woman shot at Auburn Manor
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!