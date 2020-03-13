U-haul offers 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak

FILE – In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a “healthier workforce.” The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won’t apply to those hired before then. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a number of college and universities moving to online classes, some students are not sure what to do with their belongings.

For those who have to leave campus due to COVID-19, U-Haul announced on Thursday is offering 30 days of free storage to students. They’re also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

Many schools are taking precautions to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus. U-Haul can help with your truck, trailer and storage needs. No price gouging. As the only company that rents to 18 year olds and takes 3rd-party payment, we are ready to help.



https://t.co/At6WSTNyWk pic.twitter.com/kwBHQ9L6HV — U-Haul (@uhaul) March 12, 2020

Space is limited so the company is urging people to act quickly.

