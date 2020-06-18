U of I announces fall semester reopening plans

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has announced their plans for the fall semester.

Officials said educational on-campus activities will resume on all three of the U of I System’s universities with a mixture of in-person and online classes. They said this will be the plan as long as the state stays on track to meet Phase 4 requirements of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan. This phase allows the reopening of classrooms.

While each university will have their own campus-based plans within the next few weeks, officials said there will be some elements that are common at all:

Classes will be a mixture of in-person and remote instruction to provide physical distancing.

In-person courses and classroom schedules will be adjusted to ensure physical distancing.

Accommodations will be made where possible for students and faculty that are in vulnerable and at-risk groups and for students who cannot come to campus because of travel restrictions.

Classrooms will be cleaned/disinfected daily

Washable masks will be given to all students and required in all classrooms.

Faculty and instructors will be given training over the summer to ensure high-quality online and distance instruction

Additionally, all residence halls will have occupancy limits of two students per room. There will be no outside visitors allowed in the residence halls. Quarantine areas will be made for students who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms.

There will be packaged meals for carryout in the dining halls and in-person dining will be limited. The use of common areas will be limited, but those areas will also be cleaned/disinfected regularly.

When it comes to campus life, gathering sizes will be based on state standards in force this fall and beyond. Auxiliary facilities like recreational centers will be limited. Outside visitors to campus must follow physical distancing and wear masks in public places.

Employees started phased-in return to work this month and will continue to do so. Officials said that will be done by the start of the fall semester. Flexible work-from-home guidelines are also being made for those who are vulnerable.

