U.S. Army offering $50k bonus for new recruits

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — The United States Army is offering its largest sign-up bonus ever, up to $50,000, to encourage new recruits.

The incentives will go to qualified individuals who sign up for a six-year enlistment, the Army said Friday.

“This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army,” said Brig. Gen. John Cushing, who serves as the deputy commanding general for operations under Vereen at USAREC. “We’ve taken a look at the critical military occupational specialties we need to fill in order to maintain the training bases, and that is where we place a lot of our emphasis.”

Career-based incentives range from $1,000 up to $40,000 for select occupations the Army needs to fill right now or finds difficult to fill because of the specific qualifications required. These range from some of the most well-known Army careers, like infantry and Special Forces, to occupations like radar repairers, signal support systems specialists and motor transport operators.

Aside from the career-based bonuses, there are “quick ship” bonuses for those who are prepared to head to Basic Combat Training within 90 days. These incentives range from $2,000 to $9,000 — the sooner an individual ships, the higher the dollar amount.

There are additional incentives for signing up for Airborne or Ranger schools. Opting to jump from airplanes can get a recruit $10,000, while becoming Ranger qualified can bring up to $20,000.

As part of the Army Civilian Acquired Skills Program, foreign language skills can be worth up to $40,000 for certain career paths.

“We know this generation likes to have the opportunity to make their own decisions, so now they can choose where they want to be assigned after training. We didn’t have that last year,” Vereen said. “We also have opened two-year enlistments for 84 different career fields. Many people are apprehensive about long-term commitments right now, so we think having a shorter option will help give them some time to see if the Army fits their life and goals.”