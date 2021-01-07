U.S. Capitol Police officer dies after being hit in the head with fire extinguisher

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from injuries sustained during violent riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.

A source tells KRON4’s Alexandra Limon that the police officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter and was taken off life support.

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the violent protests.

The other four who died have been identified as:

Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, GA
Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, AL
Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, PA
Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, CA

