U.S. Capitol Police officer dies after being hit in the head with fire extinguisher

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from injuries sustained during violent riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.
A source tells KRON4’s Alexandra Limon that the police officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter and was taken off life support.
The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the violent protests.
The other four who died have been identified as:
Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, GA
Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, AL
Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, PA
Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, CA
