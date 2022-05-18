(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased threefold over the last month, but deaths remain low.

The CDC said that the current seven day average is at 94,000 daily cases, about 26% higher than last week. Hospital admissions are also increasing, but they remain lower than during the omicron surge.

Health officials said that the U.S. can keep the virus down if people stay vigiliant.

“We can keep the level of virus to the lowest possible level, which is the best way to avoid variance, because the less replication, the less mutation, the less mutation, the less variance,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The “COVID-19 Response Team” said that nearly 8 million households have ordered the next round of tests from the federal government.