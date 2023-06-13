Human hand in handcuff holding money,Buying freedom, exchange freedom for money with key from man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improper payments from the federal government cost taxpayers $247 billion dollars in 2022, according to a new report from government spending watchdog Open The Books (OTB).

Improper payments occur because of agency error or fraud, according to The Center Square.

The Social Security Administration improperly paid $7.4 billion into two programs that “are ripe for fraud, since relatives and scammers can easily continue collecting benefits for deceased people,” according to the report.

$532.5 million in pensions, insurance and social security were sent to dead recipients in 2022.

Improper payments from the Small Business Administration were also linked to fraud. An estimated $64 billion in Payment Protection Program loans showed signs of fraud, like suspiciously high payrolls and multiple businesses listed at the same home address.

Medicaid and Medicare programs cost taxpayers the most, with over $120 billion in improper payments.

Improper spending peaked in 2010 at $242 billion, and decreased over the next several years, until beginning to steadily rise again during the Trump administration.

“[Improper payments] amounted to $846 for every man, woman, and child in the country,” Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of Open the Books, told The Center Square. “So, the government wasted $3,384 for every family of four – an amount equal to two average mortgage payments.”