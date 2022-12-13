(WTVO) — Inflation in the U.S. has slowed for the fifth straight month.

New numbers showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 1.1% last month, compared to .4% in October. Prices increased 7.1% last month from a year ago, which is down slightly. Prices hit a recent peak of 9.1% in June.

President Joe Biden responded to the report Tuesday morning.

“Prices of things like televisions and toys are going down. It’s good news for the holiday season,” Biden said. “Used car prices fell for the fifth month in a row. New car prices didn’t go up this month. That savings is critical to so many families. It gives them just a little bit of breathing room for the holiday season.”

The Federal Reserve plans to keep raising interest rates despite easing inflation. It is set to boost on Wednesday, its benchmark rate for a seventh time this year.