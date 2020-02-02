U.S. institutes new travel rules to contain coronovirus outbreak

(WTVO) — New guidelines too effect Sunday to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

U.S. airlines will be required to screen passengers on international flights for travelers who have been to mainland China in the last 14 days.

American citizens who meet the criteria will be re-booked to one of seven gateway airports, which include JFK, LAX, Atlanta, Seattle and O’Hare.

Chinese nationals coming to the U.S., connecting through foreign airports, will not be allowed to travel.

More than 14,000 people have been infected with novel coronavirus worldwide, and at least 300 have died.

There are eight cases currently in the U.S., but National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien says there’s no reason for Americans to panic.

On Saturday, the Department of Defense approved the use of military housing for up to 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined.

In comparison, the flu has infected 19 million Americans this season, and at least 10,000 have died.

In Winnebago County, more than 1,100 people have been infected, so far.

Last year, there were roughly 250 cases reported during the same period.

