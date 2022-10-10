(WTVO) — The Pentagon is reviewing its mental health protocols after an increase in suicides.

Defense Department data showed that the number of active-duty service members who took their own lives increased by more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. The number jumped by 15% in 2020 alone.

Another study was conducted by the “Cost of War Project” last year. It determined that four times as many service members and veterans died by suicide as have perished in combat since 9/11.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin created an independent committee to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs earlier this year. He said that the Department of Defense’s current offerings are “clearly lacking.”