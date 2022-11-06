(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues.

Third quarter oil prices were about $100 a barrel, which is when oil companies would typically increase output. Many U.S. oil companies, meanwhile, are reporting profits significantly higher than last year.