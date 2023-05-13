(WTVO) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new program to stop mail-related crimes.

“Project Safe Delivery” aims to reduce various crimes, such as mail theft, letter carrier robberies, postage counterfeiting and change of address fraud.

The new anti-crime measures include deploying high-security collection boxes and replacing arrow and modified arrow locks, as well as throwing away packages with fake postage.

Enhance verification for in-person change of address requests will also be needed.

There have been 25,000 mail thefts, as well as over 300 mail carrier robberies this year, according to the USPS.