WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The U.S. is bolstering its NATO allies near Ukraine ahead of a potential invasion.

The Pentagon is selling the most advanced battle tank in the world to Poland. The sale request of the Abrams Tank was officially made at a joint press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Poland’s Defense Minister.

The sale will include 250 battle tanks, and the U.S. will also send nearly 5,000 more troops to Poland.