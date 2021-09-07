U.S. to give Afghan refugees up to $2,275 each in aid

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The United States State Department plans to give up to $2,275 to Afghan evacuees as relocation efforts begin across the country.

According to Bloomberg, many of the evacuees fled the country with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

The State Department says the money is to be used for food, housing, other necessities, and enrolling children in school.

“This is not business as usual. We’re not ready. We’ve never done anything like this,” Chris George, the executive director of Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services in New Haven, Connecticut, said. “But we’re going to get ready. And if it’s not perfect, that’s OK, because this is an emergency.”

The Biden administration is set to call on private groups to provide assistance to as many as 50,000 Afghans under the humanitarian patrol program, which will give them a year to apply for a permanent visa.

Currently, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said 40,000 evacuees have been admitted into the U.S. so far.