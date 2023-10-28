DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — The United Auto Workers union and automotive manufacturer Stellantis have reached a tentative contract agreement , potentially ending a six-week strike by over 14,000 workers, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The agreement follows a template set earlier in the week by Ford, including a 25% wage increase.

The agreement is subject to a vote from the 43,000 union members.

Restarting the Belvidere Assembly Plant is part of Stellantis’ latest offer to the United Auto Workers union, according to a Friday report by Bloomberg. However, it is not yet confirmed that the plant will reopen.

Stellantis has reportedly offered to restart the plant and build a battery factory for future electric vehicles, Fortune also reported.

Workers are expected to start returning to work as soon as next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.