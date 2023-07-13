(WTVO) — A new report has shown that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow down the economy to bring down inflation might be working, according to analysts.

Unemployment now sits at 3.6%, down slightly from May. The June report showed a continued cooling of the U.S. labor market.

It was also the slowest month for job creation since December 2020. U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs, down from a revised 306,000 in May.

“We’ve been looking for signs of the labor force kind of easing,” said Ron Hetrick, senior economist at Lightcast. “Unemployment did go down a little bit. I think this gain feels right. Last month felt a little too much. This feels more appropriate for where we are right now in the cycle.”

The Fed meets later this month. It will likely consider Thursday’s jobs report in whatever action it decides to take next, which could include raising interest rates again.