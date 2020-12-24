University of Wisconsin System pays nearly $70M in COVID relief funds to students

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The University of Wisconsin System paid out nearly $70 million in coronavirus-related relief funds to students this year.

A report by the Legislative Audi Bureau shows refunds went to young adults for housing and food services after campuses closed in March.

System President Tommy Thompson says the university has lost more than $255 million this year because of the pandemic.

