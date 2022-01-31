Unvaccinated North Carolina man denied kidney transplant: ‘I will die free’

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVO) — “I was born free. I will die free,” a North Carolina man said after a hospital denied him a life-saving kidney transplant because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors told Chad Carswell his kidney is only operating at 4%, according to WSOC.

A double amputee who has undergone several major heart surgeries, Carswell receives dialysis treatment three times a week.

Although friends and relatives have raised money, and more than 100 people have offered to donate a kidney, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem refuses to perform the procedure because they require patients to be vaccinated.

Carswell says he will not get the vaccine. “I’ve had conversations with my family and everybody who is close to me and they know where I stand and there will not be a situation that occurs where I’ll change my mind on this topic,” he said.

Doctors have also tried to encourage Carswell to get vaccinated, telling him the kidney transplant could save his life.

“That’s when I politely told him there’s nothing to talk about,” Carswell said. “It wasn’t up for debate, I wasn’t getting it. And he told me ‘You know you’ll die if you don’t get it,’ and I told him I’m willing to die.”

The hospital said the vaccination policy is in place to protect the patient because transplant patients are at high risk for severe illnesses if they don’t have a pre-existing immunity.

“Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s policy follows the current standard of care in the United States, which is to vaccinate all patients on waiting lists or being evaluated for transplant,” the hospital said.

“We understand that some patients may not wish to be vaccinated. In this case, patients can opt to be evaluated at another transplant center,” the hospital added.

Carswell said he is looking at other hospitals, to find one who will perform the procedure.

His battle comes after a 31-year-old father of two was denied a heart transplant at a Boston hospital for not being vaccinated.