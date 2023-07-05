(WTVO) — UPS has less than a month before its workers’ union contract expires, and talks are at a stalemate.

Talks between both sides broke down on Wednesday. The Teamsters accused UPS of presenting an unacceptable offer and then walking away from negotiations, but UPS said that it was the union that ended talks.

The current contract expires at the end of the month. The union already voted for a strike authorization last month.

The Rockford UPS air hub is the second largest in the country. “Teamsters Local 710” represents around 2,000 part-time and full-time workers in the city.