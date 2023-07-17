(WTVO) — UPS workers across the country said that they just want a “fair deal” to avoid a possible walkout.

Members of Teamsters Unions are rallying for better conditions, such as air conditioning in their trucks and better pay for part-time workers.

Union leaders said that the company’s negotiation stance so far has been offensive. They are concerned that a strike would have ripple effects in the economy at large.

“If UPS chooses to strike themselves, because they’re greedy and they’re loyal to Wall Street and not Main Street, they will throw this country into a recession,” said Sean O’Brien, general president of Teamsters.

Leaders said that UPS workers are responsible for moving 6% of the nation’s good through the supply chain. About 2,000 of those workers are in Rockford.

RFD’s air hub is the company’s second largest in the U.S.