US Army ‘open’ to renaming bases named after Confederate leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The U.S. Army says it is considering renaming nearly a dozen bases named after Confederate military commanders, an official said Tuesday.

US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are open to holding a “bipartisan conversation,” the official said, acknowledging that “each Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a significant place in our military history,” according to CNN.

“Accordingly, the historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies,” the statement said.

Army bases named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.

Protesters nationwide have demanded justice for George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Protesters have sought to draw attention to issues of police brutality and “institutionalized racism” in law enforcement agencies.

In response, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove a state honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

The U.S. Marine Corps said it had ordered the removal of public displays of the Confederate flag.

“The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline,” the order said.

