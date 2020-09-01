US Marshals find more than two dozen missing children in Ohio, looking for 200

(AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service located 25 missing children in northeast Ohio last week, multiple news outlets reported.

Reports said about one-quarter of the missing children located by the U.S. Marshals Service’s “Operation Safety Net” were confirmed to be related to human trafficking or prostitution.

The children located were between the ages of 13 and 18.

The task force says it is working to track down about 200 children currently missing in Northeast Ohio.

“These are kids that have been abused, neglected. Some involved in human trafficking,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, according to WISTV. “We’ve had some cases where the mother and or father, or both, may have been prostituting their own child.”

“Operation Safety Net” is expected to continue for several more weeks.

“I’ll tell you this, it will be something we’ll be doing every year. This is our first time we have done this, it’s been uncharted territory for us, but we’ve had great success,” Elliott said.

Also last week, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the end of a two-week operation in Georgia that resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates.

“Operation Not Forgotten” led to 26 arrest warrants and additional charges for allegations including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession and custodial interference, according to a news release.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” said Donald Washington, director of the Marshals Service “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

Tips about where missing children may be located can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

