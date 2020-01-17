USDA calls for lowering standards for school lunches

(FOX News) — The USDA is proposing rollbacks on school lunch requirements.

USDA Deputy Undersecretary Brandon Lipps announced the proposal Friday, which would lower the required amount of fruits and vegetables schools have to serve during lunch and breakfast.

The proposal would effectively reverse school breakfast and lunch standards championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

