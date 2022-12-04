(WTVO) — The U.S. Post Office gave some advice with the holidays approaching: The earlier residents ship their gifts, the more likely they will arrive on time.

The deadline for sending cards or packages by ground or first-class mails is December 17. Residents can still get gifts delivered by using priority or priority express service after that, but it will cost them.

The deadline for FedEx ground economy is even earlier on December 8. UPS deadlines vary depending on where a person lives and where they are sending gifts.