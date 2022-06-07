UVALDE, Texas (ABC News) — A teacher who survived the Uvalde elementary school massacre is speaking out about the horrifying moments a gunman opened fire — killing 19 children and 2 teachers.

Fourth Grade Teacher Arnulfo Reyes is currently recovering from two gunshot wounds in a hospital following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Reyes said he is traumatized and doesn’t think he can ever go back into a classroom. He is also criticizing law enforcement’s response to the shooting, calling local police “cowards.”

Reyes said May 24th began like any other day. “It was our typical morning,” he said. “It was going to be a good day because it was going to be our day of awards.”

Instead, it’s a day that now marks the second deadliest elementary school shooting in us history.

Reyes says some students went home after that award ceremony, but 11 from his class stayed behind to watch a movie. That’s when he heard the gunshots.

“The kids started asking out loud, ‘Mr. Reyes What is going on?’ And I said I don’t know what’s going on. But let’s go ahead and get under the table. Get under the table and act like you’re asleep,” he said.

The gunman entered classroom 112 at 11:33 a.m., then made his way into 111 through a connecting door. He shot Reyes twice.

“I told myself I told my kids to act like they’re asleep, so I’m gonna sleep also. And I prayed and prayed that I would not hear my students talking,” he said.

Over the next 77 minutes, there were multiple calls to 911 before border patrol went into the classroom and killed the gunman.

Reyes said he felt abandoned by law enforcement.

“You have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing, I had nothing. You’re supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them,” he said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Robb Elementary School did not respond to requests for comment.

Reyes said he’ll dedicate the rest of his life to honoring his students and colleagues who were killed. When it comes to gun control — he says he’s not against gun ownership, but is advocating for a higher age limit for gun purchases.