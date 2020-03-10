UW-Milwaukee Foundation employee tested for coronavirus, spring break extended

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WITI) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is taking steps to safeguard the health of its campus community after an employee of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a hospital. The test results will not be known until the end of the week.

A news release says the employee became ill after contact with someone who had been to a country with a Level 3 travel warning. The employee works in a UWM Foundation office connected to the Cambridge Commons residence hall.

The university indicated on Tuesday that it has an ongoing public health campaign on campus to raise awareness about good hygiene practices and steps students should take to protect their health. Additional information will be provided to students in Cambridge Commons as needed.

Spring break extended

Also Tuesday, the university announced it was extending its spring break to two weeks. Spring break will now run March 15 to March 29.

UWM is preparing to move the majority of its classes for all three campuses online following the extended spring break. Additional information on plans for after spring break will be shared with students and others later this week.

The university has updated its travel guidelines to include:

All university-sponsored travel for students is canceled for the remainder of the semester. Students already overseas with study abroad programs in countries that do not have Level 3 warnings should consult with UWM study abroad administrators on whether to stay in place or return home.

University employees may not engage in university-sponsored travel to areas severely impacted by coronavirus, which currently include China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Spain. Employees who independently travel to those areas must self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to UWM.

In addition, UWM strongly discourages students, faculty and staff from non-essential travel outside of Wisconsin through the end of the semester. Those who do travel will be expected to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, for 14 days.

For more information on UWM planning, please see the university’s coronavirus website and its Academic Continuity Plan.

