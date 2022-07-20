(WTVO) — Cheese lovers can now literally drink it up.

Velveeta just unveiled the brand new “Veltini,” which is exactly what it sounds like. The martini is made of Velveeta infused vodka and is garnished with a cheese drip. A martini needs olives, of course, and in this case it is cheese stuffed along with jumbo stuffed shells.

The drink is $15 at “The Florentine” in the Chicago Loop. It is only sold during golden hour, from 5-8 p.m. Martini and cheese lovers can also buy an official kit online to make the “Veltini” at home