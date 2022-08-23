MOBILE, Ala. (WTVO) — A veteran pled guilty on Monday to faking his own death in an attempt charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi.

Jacob Blair Scott pled guilty to charges of sending a false distress call off the Alabama coast that resulted in a Coast Guard search, according to CBS News. He also reportedly illegally shipped weapons across state lines and gave false information, according to court records.

Scott has already been sentenced to 85 years in a Mississippi prison for sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old when he was 40. The victim testified at the trail that he had sexually assaulted her at least 30 times from 2016 to 2018. Scott was facing charges of the assault when he faked his death in July 2018. He was reportedly going to accept a plea bargain, but fled and set up the drowning hoax before the hearing.

The Orange Beach Police Department responded to the distress call and found an empty boat about a mile from the shore in the Gulf of Mexico. A gun was tied to it, and was otherwise empty except for a suicide note. Authorities searched for a body for more than a week.

Scott was eventually captured at an Oklahoma RV park in early 2020, where he was living under a false name.

Scott received a Purple Heart for injuries he received while deployed in Iraq in 2011. He will be sentenced by a federal judge in November.