KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Marine veterans are on a mission to walk across the country.

Their objective is to raise money that will help find and bring home the remains of soldiers still missing in action. The men are following Route 20, the longest road in the country, which stretches from Boston to Newport, Oregon.

The crew started in Boston back in June. They average about 20 miles a day, and are hoping to reach the Oregon coast sometime in November.

The credo “No Soldier Left Behind” provides all the motivation they need.

“We just have an incredible opportunity now to get out on the road, to draw attention to this very honorable and noble cause,” said Justin Lehew of History Flight.

“It’s a great adventure though, because and, I mean, you get to meet all kinds of really great people and have great experiences along the way,” added History Flight’s Coleman Kinzer. “I mean, it’s an everyman’s adventure, it really has been, so.”

The men are expected to cross through the stateline in the next few days.